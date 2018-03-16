2755 Blalock Goldmine Road

"Windrush”, a meticulously maintained home on a premier Lake Burton lot. Exceptional collection of design details, is now listed at below its appraised value. One could not build this level of quality at this price today. Two levels of living areas open to covered terraces. Chef’s gourmet kitchen with keeping room. Paneled library. Paneled office. Guest suite over three car garage. Whole house generator. Catering area and craft room. Two stall boat house with hoists and dock and covered roof top deck. A true escape with big basin views and deep water. Minutes from Clayton. Very private with big views.