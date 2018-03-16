高端地产新闻
在售 - Clayton, GA, United States - ¥19,634,024
免费询盘

Clayton, GA, 30525 - United States

2755 Blalock Goldmine Road

约¥19,634,024
原货币价格 $3,099,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 7040
    平方英尺 (2.68 英亩)

房产描述

"Windrush”, a meticulously maintained home on a premier Lake Burton lot. Exceptional collection of design details, is now listed at below its appraised value. One could not build this level of quality at this price today. Two levels of living areas open to covered terraces. Chef’s gourmet kitchen with keeping room. Paneled library. Paneled office. Guest suite over three car garage. Whole house generator. Catering area and craft room. Two stall boat house with hoists and dock and covered roof top deck. A true escape with big basin views and deep water. Minutes from Clayton. Very private with big views.

上市日期: 2017年10月27日

MLS ID: 5926358

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ann Hopkins
+1 6784570717

周边设施

