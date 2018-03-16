高端地产新闻
在售 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, United States - ¥12,005,962
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082 - United States

140 Muirfield Drive

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5769
    平方英尺 (0.45 英亩)

房产描述

This exquisite completely custom home was built with incredible attention to detail by House & Home. Its elegant two story foyer, dramatic stone fireplace, stunning, curving staircase, gracious living room with soaring picture windows and formal dining room ''wow'' guests immediately upon entry. Yet, the thoughtfully designed kitchen & invitng family room form a cozy gathering space in the heart of the home. A downstairs master overlooking the peaceful lagoon to the 6th green gives way to a spectacular bathroom, highlighted by a full steam shower. Upstairs boasts 4 private guest suites, one opening to a screen enclosed balcony. Also upstairs is a craft room tucked away out of sight, but very accessible. A four car garage, incredible views and so much more - truly a must see!

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 909591

联系方式

分部：
First Coast Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Moorman Rowe Group
9048108744

