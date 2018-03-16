140 Muirfield Drive

This exquisite completely custom home was built with incredible attention to detail by House & Home. Its elegant two story foyer, dramatic stone fireplace, stunning, curving staircase, gracious living room with soaring picture windows and formal dining room ''wow'' guests immediately upon entry. Yet, the thoughtfully designed kitchen & invitng family room form a cozy gathering space in the heart of the home. A downstairs master overlooking the peaceful lagoon to the 6th green gives way to a spectacular bathroom, highlighted by a full steam shower. Upstairs boasts 4 private guest suites, one opening to a screen enclosed balcony. Also upstairs is a craft room tucked away out of sight, but very accessible. A four car garage, incredible views and so much more - truly a must see!