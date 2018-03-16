1199 Craigville Beach Road

Imagine waking to the beauty of the sunrise as you sip a cup of coffee on your deck overlooking the Centerville River enjoying nature at its best. Living is easy in this bright, sunny four bedroom cape-style home. Just steps away from Craigville Beach and the warm waters of Nantucket Sound. You will love the restored wide floor boards and charm of yesteryear. At the end of the day, enjoy a kayak ride on Centerville River or relax in your private backyard soaking in the endless views.