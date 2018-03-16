高端地产新闻
在售 - Centerville, MA, United States - ¥7,761,110
免费询盘

Centerville, MA, 02632 - United States

1199 Craigville Beach Road

约¥7,761,110
原货币价格 $1,225,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2332
    平方英尺

房产描述

Imagine waking to the beauty of the sunrise as you sip a cup of coffee on your deck overlooking the Centerville River enjoying nature at its best. Living is easy in this bright, sunny four bedroom cape-style home. Just steps away from Craigville Beach and the warm waters of Nantucket Sound. You will love the restored wide floor boards and charm of yesteryear. At the end of the day, enjoy a kayak ride on Centerville River or relax in your private backyard soaking in the endless views.

上市日期: 2016年8月25日

MLS ID: 21607541

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Osterville Brokerage
代理经纪:
Ellen Valentgas
5089575508

