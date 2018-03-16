11 Birch Lane

Stately & bright this large 6 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial home is situated on a large flat corner lot in the sought after Red Roof area of Rye Brook. This well designed freshly painted home has an open floor plan that makes you want to move right in. Some special features include; Grand Double Foyer, Wood Paneled Private Office, Living Room & Dining Room that transition beautifully into each other, large eat-in Kitchen w/ over-sized granite island that flows into the Family Room (w/fireplace) & glass doors that open to the magnificent stone patio & lush private backyard. The upstairs boasts an over-sized master bed suite (w/ 2 walk in closets) and master bath, 4 bedrooms and 2 more baths (1 en suite) complete the 2nd fl. The lower level has it all; bedroom, full bath, gym, office, large rec area & storage. A perfectly manicured expansive yard. 2 fireplaces. A fabulous neighborhood; walk to the park & shopping, zoned for school busing. There is nothing this home doesn't have!