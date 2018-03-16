174 Long Neck Point Road

Fabulous custom Dinyar Wadia home on beautiful Long Neck Point peninsula. Steps from Pear Tree Point Beach & Darien Boat Club. Glimpses of the harbor & beyond from 2nd floor. Classically built and thoughtfully renovated with highest standards for today's lifestyle. Superb living areas perfect for entertaining include 12 ft. ceilings, arches, natural stone and custom Tischler French casement windows and doors at every turn. House Beautiful ''Kitchen of the Month''. Limestone terrace and classically elegant garden envelopes a lovely pool with seashell paths. Enjoy fireworks from the romantic balcony facing the harbor in one of the most serene spots in coastal Darien! Easement on Driveway released 2014.