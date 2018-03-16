高端地产新闻
在售 - Darien, CT, United States - ¥24,043,602
免费询盘

Darien, CT, 06820 - United States

174 Long Neck Point Road

约¥24,043,602
原货币价格 $3,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4735
    平方英尺

房产描述

Fabulous custom Dinyar Wadia home on beautiful Long Neck Point peninsula. Steps from Pear Tree Point Beach & Darien Boat Club. Glimpses of the harbor & beyond from 2nd floor. Classically built and thoughtfully renovated with highest standards for today's lifestyle. Superb living areas perfect for entertaining include 12 ft. ceilings, arches, natural stone and custom Tischler French casement windows and doors at every turn. House Beautiful ''Kitchen of the Month''. Limestone terrace and classically elegant garden envelopes a lovely pool with seashell paths. Enjoy fireworks from the romantic balcony facing the harbor in one of the most serene spots in coastal Darien! Easement on Driveway released 2014.

上市日期: 2017年10月12日

MLS ID: 170023707

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Patricia O'Hagan Schoen
+7052 2036558234

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Patricia O'Hagan Schoen
+7052 2036558234

