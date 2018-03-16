高端地产新闻
在售 - Breckenridge, CO, United States - ¥15,199,104
Breckenridge, CO, 80424 - United States

264 Little Sallie Barber Trail

约¥15,199,104
原货币价格 $2,399,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4362
    平方英尺 (7.45 英亩)

房产描述

An intriguing Jon Gunson designed home that features a harmonious floor plan with captivating ski area & Ten Mile Range views. Privately set upon 7.45 acres in one of Breckenridge & Summit County's only gated communities. Adjacent to National Forest, merely steps to outdoor trails & a short walk to the free bus line. Numerous, recent interior & exterior upgrades. Enduring, timeless finishes along with an incomparable alpine backdrop create an exquisite comfort you'll want to call your own.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: S1007428

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Justin Knott
+1 9703339050

周边设施

周边设施
