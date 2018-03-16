264 Little Sallie Barber Trail

An intriguing Jon Gunson designed home that features a harmonious floor plan with captivating ski area & Ten Mile Range views. Privately set upon 7.45 acres in one of Breckenridge & Summit County's only gated communities. Adjacent to National Forest, merely steps to outdoor trails & a short walk to the free bus line. Numerous, recent interior & exterior upgrades. Enduring, timeless finishes along with an incomparable alpine backdrop create an exquisite comfort you'll want to call your own.