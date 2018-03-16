Italian style estate showcasing the ultimate in high-end design with a warm and welcoming flow. This immaculate home features four bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths (one downstairs powder) and a spacious floor plan, with a formal dining/living room, a private downstairs office and a massive kitchen/great room flowing to the large, easy to maintain courtyard outside. The curb appeal of this luxurious home offers lush tropical landscape, colorful flowers and the feel of a Venetian Villa. The many outdoor spaces are ideal for savoring the beach lifestyle of Downtown HB, but in a quiet and coveted tree-lined neighborhood just steps from Lake Park. The interior design of this elegant Mediterranean home offers only the finest fixtures and accents, including tumbled travertine tile, warm wood floors, upgraded features like surround sound, lighting, wrought iron banisters, wood exposed beams, neutral and relaxing earth tones, and so much more. This property boasts an extra-large gourmet kitchen with custom granite and beautifully hand-crafted painted tiles accent the home. No stone has been left unturned with this unique home, including a sumptuous master retreat with a stunning custom closet, and a perfect guest/mother-in-law suite with private entry above the finished three car garage. Situated in a premiere corner lot with the ideal location, this well-appointed home beholds the classic style of Italy in a contemporary and modern home.