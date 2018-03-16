高端地产新闻
在售 - Amagansett, NY, United States - ¥37,981,922
Amagansett, NY, 11930 - United States

66 Old Montauk Highway

约¥37,981,922
原货币价格 $5,995,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3200
    平方英尺

房产描述

This beautifully restored 1870s farmhouse in the sought-after lanes of Amagansett is a delightful fusion of old world charm and 21st Century style. A magnificent Weeping Beech tree welcomes at the entrance to the wide-open, fully cleared 1.1 acre property which includes a yoga / entertaining barn. An impressive Sassafras and Magnolia tree punctuate the landscape where a new 18 x 44 gunite pool, spa, 620 sq ft poolside terrace, pool house with deck and pergola, and 600 sq ft two-car garage were recently constructed. The exterior is finished with new landscaping by Scott Wilson Landscapes, including newly sodded and irrigated lawn. Inside the spacious 3000 sq. ft. residence, there are 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 staircases and 3 floors fully restored with touches of tradition intact. Redesigned with a greater sense of flow, there are two seating areas in the airy living room, an open kitchen with breakfast room, adjacent sitting room/office, formal dining space, multiple terraces and a sunny 3rd story with bath perfect as a guest suite, playroom or den. An ideal respite from city life, ocean access is just down the lane and Amagansett Village shops and restaurants a stroll away.

上市日期: 2017年6月5日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage
代理经纪:
Rylan Jacka
6313246000

周边设施

周边设施
