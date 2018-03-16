3301 Ne 183 Street Ts3002/3

2 Story Penthouse residence with Spectacular unobstructed direct ocean, intracoastal, marina and city views. Private elevator. Flow through floor Plan, open kitchen with top of the line appliances. 4 Bedrooms, 2 staff rooms. 5.5 bathrooms, Home Theater, 4 open terraces, 4 assigned parking space + 2 Storage units. Building has 5 star amenities: 2 heated swimming pools and spa. Barbecue Area, Recreation area, Club House, Business Center, 3 tennis courts, Valet parking, Concierge and much more!!