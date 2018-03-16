高端地产新闻
在售 - Aventura, FL, United States - ¥16,783,004
免费询盘

Aventura, FL, 33160 - United States

3301 Ne 183 Street Ts3002/3

约¥16,783,004
原货币价格 $2,649,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5578
    平方英尺

房产描述

2 Story Penthouse residence with Spectacular unobstructed direct ocean, intracoastal, marina and city views. Private elevator. Flow through floor Plan, open kitchen with top of the line appliances. 4 Bedrooms, 2 staff rooms. 5.5 bathrooms, Home Theater, 4 open terraces, 4 assigned parking space + 2 Storage units. Building has 5 star amenities: 2 heated swimming pools and spa. Barbecue Area, Recreation area, Club House, Business Center, 3 tennis courts, Valet parking, Concierge and much more!!

上市日期: 2017年3月21日

MLS ID: A10245353

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Monica Sarmiento
+1 305.503.0399

周边设施

周边设施
