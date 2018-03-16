With a superb waterfront location this beautiful four bedroom villa is located in a very exclusive and secure residential community of only six villas in the heart of Terres Basses on the French side of St. Martin. Escapade offers outstanding views of Simpson Bay, the Caribbean Sea and the islands of Saba, St Eustatius and St. Kitts. Situated on 2.4 acres this lovely four bedroom, four and one half bath home is centered round a generous pool and airy deck area. Leading from the pool is a large open-plan living and dining area, a well- equipped kitchen and a glass walled patio giving the property extraordinary water vistas both during the day and at night time.The four spacious bedrooms open off the pool area and each have en suite baths with large open “garden” showers and private terraces with water views.The residence enjoys the use of a tennis court and a shared marina with a 10m/33ft. dock. The beautifully landscaped property is completely fenced and has an electronic gate.