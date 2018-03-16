高端地产新闻
在售 - Pelham, NY, United States - ¥10,764,184
Pelham, NY, 10803 - United States

257 Loring Avenue

约¥10,764,184
原货币价格 $1,699,000
  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4295
    平方英尺 (0.25 英亩)

Pelham Heights Perfection. This classic brick center hall colonial has the grace and pre war details you crave but has been thoughtfully updated and expanded to fit today's lifestyle. Located on one of the prettiest blocks in Pelham, this home has everything on your wish list. The eat-in chef's kitchen features top of the line appliances, butler's pantry and opens to a sun drenched family room with floor to ceiling windows and skylight. Upstairs you will find 4 generously sized family bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms. The third floor master bedroom suite is an oasis complete with master bath with separate tub/shower and huge walk in closet. Outside, the professionally landscaped backyard has all the space you need to play and entertain. Located within a short walk to the Pelham train station, downtown and all schools.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 4739179

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kristin Bischof
+1 9146208682

