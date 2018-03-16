27 Hampton Lane

Life at the beach couldn't be sweeter than at this charming Amagansett Dunes cottage with a pool, all just steps from private access to the ocean beach. Located on a private sandy lane, this getaway is currently configured as a two bedroom plus a sleeping loft, one and ½ bath with a casual and open interior. Enjoy the magic of indoor/outdoor living surrounded by windswept dunes, open skies and ocean breezes as you take a dip in the free-form gunite pool nestled into a private, indescribably beautiful dun escape. The heart of the interior features a spacious, light filled great room with exposed beams and a woodburning fireplace. A crisp white kitchen is well equipped for any size gathering with a breakfast bar and sun-lit dining area. The appealing fresh white interior is continued in both baths as well as the delightful master bedroom with beadboard ceiling accents and french doors accessing a private patio. A light and bright 2nd bedroom is also located on the main floor while an airy loft upstairs provides flexible space for extra guests or a home office. A one car attached garage is easily converted to additional living space if so desired. Steps from coveted private access beachfront, this free-spirited cottage with an extraordinary pool is the perfect place to relax and entertain in one of the most sought after seaside enclaves in the Hamptons.