The special location of this momentous residential complex allows you to enjoy the best of all worlds in Tel Aviv: living in a calm residential area and on the lively piazza, which is a crossroads between King George Street, Shenkin Street, the Carmel Market and Rothschild Boulevard. The result: countless galleries, places to shop and go out, and a five minute walk to the beach.This breathtaking neo-classical style building was built in 1927 and is characterized by an abundance of arches and pillars. As part of founding the area, a full architectural reconstruction of the original building plans will be carried out by Yaniv Pardo, including all the decorations, embossments and carvings, while preserving the authentic materials from which the house was built.Here you will discover meticulously architectural design and a private 1,000 square meter courtyard that will surround you in historic beauty. For your convenience, you will receive an underground parking garage with one reserved space. At the heart of the complex, you can enjoy a spacious courtyard, rich with green vegetation, benches and pastoral strolling paths. To complete the atmosphere of peacefulness, at the center of the garden there is a spectacular ecological water fountain.This 118 square meter apartment has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 balconies (4sqm each). The dramatic ceilings are 4sqm high and there are 4 exposures with views of the garden. Tiling within the apartment consists of terrazzo 20/20 tiles supplied by Via-Arkadia Design and engineered by Noga. There is a Smart home electrical system and an internal intercom with a color screen. The kitchen is designed with Villa Dada by Tollman’s cabinets and features Caesar marble. The bathroom has an acrylic bathtub and shower with ceramic slope. Faucets are produced by Grohe or equivalent. Don’t miss this opportunity to buy an exclusive apartment in Central Tel Aviv!