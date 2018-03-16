Fantastic villa, excellent location, where you can enjoy all the peace and relaxation youve always wanted. Along with the golf course, this villa offers quality materials, superb construction, very good areas distributed by 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, kitchen, dining room, living room, games room and office. It also has a sauna, wine cellar, outside kitchen and a stunning swimming pool. This is undoubtedly a unique opportunity and a rare asset value in a gated community, where you can also take advantage of security and absolute privacy in its beautiful gardens.