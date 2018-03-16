高端地产新闻
在售 - Setubal, Portugal - ¥8,564,400
免费询盘

Setubal, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥8,564,400
原货币价格 €1,100,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4197
    平方英尺 (1800.0 )

房产描述

Fantastic villa, excellent location, where you can enjoy all the peace and relaxation youve always wanted. Along with the golf course, this villa offers quality materials, superb construction, very good areas distributed by 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, kitchen, dining room, living room, games room and office. It also has a sauna, wine cellar, outside kitchen and a stunning swimming pool. This is undoubtedly a unique opportunity and a rare asset value in a gated community, where you can also take advantage of security and absolute privacy in its beautiful gardens.

上市日期: 2013年10月1日

MLS ID: 4000016037

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisboa Office
351919230919

