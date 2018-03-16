201 North Mill Street

Arguably the best penthouse deck in Aspen is now available!Located in the heart of downtown at the new mixed-use Mill Building, PenthouseB offers a high standard of quality finishes, quality furnishings and qualityof life. Just across the street from the Hotel Jerome, the penthouse offersnearly 2,000 square feet of one level living with a deck that captures anadditional 1,220 square feet, making the outdoor living experience asexceptional as the indoor. Aspen penthouses are a rare commodity, and thosethat enjoy all of the amenities of the Hotel Jerome are rarer still. Everythinga guest at the Jerome can utilize, the owner of this penthouse can too. Coupledwith comfortable living spaces, amazing views of Red Mountain, privateelevator, secure parking garage and storage, and the walk-to-everythinglocation, see for yourself why Penthouse B represents the best of the best inAspen core living.Was $8,500,000 FurnishedNow $8,250,000 Furnished