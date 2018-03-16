高端地产新闻
在售 - Aspen, CO, United States - ¥52,268,700
Aspen, CO, 81611 - United States

201 North Mill Street

约¥52,268,700
原货币价格 $8,250,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1930
    平方英尺

房产描述

Arguably the best penthouse deck in Aspen is now available!Located in the heart of downtown at the new mixed-use Mill Building, PenthouseB offers a high standard of quality finishes, quality furnishings and qualityof life. Just across the street from the Hotel Jerome, the penthouse offersnearly 2,000 square feet of one level living with a deck that captures anadditional 1,220 square feet, making the outdoor living experience asexceptional as the indoor. Aspen penthouses are a rare commodity, and thosethat enjoy all of the amenities of the Hotel Jerome are rarer still. Everythinga guest at the Jerome can utilize, the owner of this penthouse can too. Coupledwith comfortable living spaces, amazing views of Red Mountain, privateelevator, secure parking garage and storage, and the walk-to-everythinglocation, see for yourself why Penthouse B represents the best of the best inAspen core living.Was $8,500,000 FurnishedNow $8,250,000 Furnished

上市日期: 2017年6月7日

MLS ID: 149377

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Craig Morris
+1 9704291090

周边设施

周边设施
_