Exquisite New Construction Built By Prestigious Luxury Developer Miidevelopment. Exceptional Design & Superior Detail. Magnificent 7800 Sq Ft Jericho Mansion Home On Over 1.6 Park-Like Acres In The Famed Jericho Sd. Total 7 Bedroom With 7.5 Baths. Soaring Ceilings, Elegant Millwork And Panelling Throughout. Still Time To Meet With The Builder And Customize Your Dream House