在售 - Dallas, TX, United States - ¥14,888,660
免费询盘

Dallas, TX, 75219 - United States

2814 Park Bridge Court

约¥14,888,660
原货币价格 $2,350,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4300
    平方英尺 (0.11 英亩)

房产描述

Exceptionally stunning contemporary residence in Park Bridge Court designed by the noted architect Ken Burgess. Perfectly placed to take advantage of its gorgeous Turtle Creek site, this 3-story limestone-clad home is ideal for an art collector with expansive walls, rich textures and an abundance of natural light. Every amenity has been thoughtfully added, including an exquisite pool terrace off the refined living room. The dramatic light-filled stair hall, fully-equipped chef's island kitchen, wet bar, dining room with garden view and classic study with stone fireplace complete the main living level. A captivating foyer off the entry court is flanked by two bedrooms, each with full bath and one with a sitting room and direct stairway to the pool above. The remarkable third floor master retreat with stone fireplace is distinguished by clean lines, a lovely bathroom with hardwood floors, large walk-in closet and a window wall with plantation shutters overlooking the pool. Additional features include two landscaped gardens, a powder room, an elevator and guest quarters with access from an outside door as well as through the two-car garage. Park Bridge Court, a collection of homes designed by some of Dallas' most honored architects, is an extraordinary private gated community across from the Mansion on Turtle Creek and just short walk to the Katy Trail as well as some of the city's finest shopping and dining spots.

上市日期: 2017年6月24日

MLS ID: 13669525

联系方式

分部：
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Susan Marcus
+1 2145331015

