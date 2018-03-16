2814 Park Bridge Court

Exceptionally stunning contemporary residence in Park Bridge Court designed by the noted architect Ken Burgess. Perfectly placed to take advantage of its gorgeous Turtle Creek site, this 3-story limestone-clad home is ideal for an art collector with expansive walls, rich textures and an abundance of natural light. Every amenity has been thoughtfully added, including an exquisite pool terrace off the refined living room. The dramatic light-filled stair hall, fully-equipped chef's island kitchen, wet bar, dining room with garden view and classic study with stone fireplace complete the main living level. A captivating foyer off the entry court is flanked by two bedrooms, each with full bath and one with a sitting room and direct stairway to the pool above. The remarkable third floor master retreat with stone fireplace is distinguished by clean lines, a lovely bathroom with hardwood floors, large walk-in closet and a window wall with plantation shutters overlooking the pool. Additional features include two landscaped gardens, a powder room, an elevator and guest quarters with access from an outside door as well as through the two-car garage. Park Bridge Court, a collection of homes designed by some of Dallas' most honored architects, is an extraordinary private gated community across from the Mansion on Turtle Creek and just short walk to the Katy Trail as well as some of the city's finest shopping and dining spots.