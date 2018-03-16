5 Whitewater Trail Nw

Fabulous custom built recently updated Mediterranean style home located at end of private road, with gated drive and completely fenced 2.5+/- acre property. New kitchen, updated baths, freshly painted inside and out, new carpet, refinished floors. Large rooms, great feeling of space and light. Dramatic entrance with koi ponds on each side of approaching walkway. Living room with fireplace, dining room with walk-out patio. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Front and rear stairs. Second floor- four en-suite bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Three bedrooms have walk-out balconies. Multi-purpose family room/rec room with built-ins and storage closets. Separate craft room. Master bedroom has separate sitting room/office, large closet and large bath. Property very special backing up to National Park with free form pool and tennis court - very private.