160 River Glen Road

Located directly on the Roaring Fork River, this exceptional home has spectacular views of this Gold Medal river and surrounding mountains. Walk right out your back yard and fish the early morning or evening hatch! Love to Golf? This property is right off the 9th green of the Aspen Glen Golf Course! Beautifully designed, this four bedroom, six bath home has it all. Gourmet kitchen with spacious dining and living room make for exceptional entertainment. Spill out onto the heated deck overlooking the river and golf course and enjoy beautiful sunsets. Listen to the sounds of the river from the generous master suite. In fact, all the bedrooms are situated to enjoy the sites and sounds of this spectacular setting. Extras include a wine room, family room, media room and an elevator!