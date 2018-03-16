高端地产新闻
在售 - Carbondale, CO, United States - ¥15,997,390
免费询盘

Carbondale, CO, 81623 - United States

160 River Glen Road

约¥15,997,390
原货币价格 $2,525,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5368
    平方英尺 (23609.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Located directly on the Roaring Fork River, this exceptional home has spectacular views of this Gold Medal river and surrounding mountains. Walk right out your back yard and fish the early morning or evening hatch! Love to Golf? This property is right off the 9th green of the Aspen Glen Golf Course! Beautifully designed, this four bedroom, six bath home has it all. Gourmet kitchen with spacious dining and living room make for exceptional entertainment. Spill out onto the heated deck overlooking the river and golf course and enjoy beautiful sunsets. Listen to the sounds of the river from the generous master suite. In fact, all the bedrooms are situated to enjoy the sites and sounds of this spectacular setting. Extras include a wine room, family room, media room and an elevator!

上市日期: 2017年2月13日

MLS ID: 147568

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Terry Rogers
+1 9703792443

周边设施

