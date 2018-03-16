高端地产新闻
在售 - Taipei City, Taiwan - ¥54,131,846
Taipei City, 104 - Taiwan

Zhifu Rd., Zhongshan Dist.

约¥54,131,846
原货币价格 $249,000,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

- Built by the collaboration of Taipei Marriott Hotel and Fubon Land, and constructed by Continental Engineering Corporation, the building is a famous mansion, contructed with SRC stucture and has a damper system to ensure safety.- The residence is planned for large units with over 357 sq. m., with a high-ceilling lobby, a ballroom, library, saloon, gym, indoor swimmimg pool, yoga classroom, etc.- The building's South view overlooks Keelung River and North fronts Miramar and a mountain view.

上市日期: 2018年1月8日

联系方式

分部：
Taiwan Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sylvia Chang

周边设施

周边设施
