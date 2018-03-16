Zhifu Rd., Zhongshan Dist.

- Built by the collaboration of Taipei Marriott Hotel and Fubon Land, and constructed by Continental Engineering Corporation, the building is a famous mansion, contructed with SRC stucture and has a damper system to ensure safety.- The residence is planned for large units with over 357 sq. m., with a high-ceilling lobby, a ballroom, library, saloon, gym, indoor swimmimg pool, yoga classroom, etc.- The building's South view overlooks Keelung River and North fronts Miramar and a mountain view.