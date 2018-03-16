11 Colonial Road

Beautiful, classic center hall Colonial filled with wonderful details, charming amenities and many recent renovations on a quiet, flat conveniently located and lovingly landscaped property. Beyond the entry foyer is the center hall. To your right the living room features a fireplace with sculptured tile detail. Lovely moldings. Behind the living room is the den/family room. To your left are the formal dining room and renovated eat-in kitchen w center island for storage/seating. On the second floor are the Master Suite w. Master Bath, and three additional bedrooms + hall bath. A separate guest suite w. full bath and skylight is up a small flight of stairs from the formal dining room. The back patio is an excellent spot for relaxation & family activities. There is a 722 SF attic with two rooms of bonus space. The 950 SF lower level, not counted in square footage, is finished w. wet bar/entertaining space, powder room & W/D. Parking space at Tuckahoe station. New taxes will be $26,528.