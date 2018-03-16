3120 S Ocean Blvd 2-101

Listen to the soft tumbling of the waves, awaken to a warm and captivating sunrise. Entertain guests in your expansive great room after a day boating, sunning or tennis. From the balcony, feel the cool ocean breeze and contemplate this serene oceanfront paradise and its endless possibilities.Residence 2-101 boasts nearly 3,000 sq ft and 3 bedrooms on two stories. It is framed by 350 sq ft of balcony overlooking terraced gardens, pool and ocean beyond. The unit has the advantage of an on-site 24hr doorman and coveted boat slip suitable for a 39' vessel. Volume ceilings enhance the dramatic design. A wrought iron and mahogany floating staircase adds graphic punch to the smooth, sand-tone marble floors that sweep throughout the vast living area. With its stunning granite bar & wine cooler, this is the ideal place for entertaining or relaxing. The kitchen has been detailed to perfection with top-of-the-line appliances, glass mosaic backsplash, lustrous granite work-surfaces and extraordinary cabinet space, all smart design choices that continue in the adjoining Breakfast Nook. Generous accommodation includes 3 bedrooms, one on the main floor and two on the second. The upper level floor plan has been expanded to add depth to the master bedroom and provide an additional walk-in closet. There are 3 full baths in all. Wood flooring and ocean views complement the second living level. The Oasis is one of the most architecturally distinctive ocean-to-intracoastal condominium’s of Palm Beach, located just south the Estate Section. Thoughtfully and artfully composed, the three buildings of the Oasis are wrapped in glass sliders and windows that invite the beauty of Florida into the living space. The stunning common areas and glass elevators are a modern creation. Celebrate beach life with tennis, full gym, a heated pool with towel & water service and a boat slips on the intracoastal. Amenities include a garage on-site storage room, library and full-time manager.