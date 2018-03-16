高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paget, Bermuda - ¥14,888,660
免费询盘

Paget, Bermuda

6 Windcrest Drive

约¥14,888,660
原货币价格 $2,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3800
    平方英尺 (0.94 英亩)

房产描述

Exhilarate or relax under the stars at "Moondance". With the Bermuda sky as your canopy and the City of Hamilton skyline with its harbour as your canvas, find comfort in this spacious Trimingham Hill 4 bedroom, 2.5 half bath residence on nearly an acre in Paget parish. Be enthralled by rival South Shore versus island wide panoramic views as you move across the light drenched modern living and dining rooms to its balconied kitchen which awaits your redesign aspirations. Planning permissions for new enhancements to the main entrance provide further opportunities to modernize this home. Stroll down to the secluded pool for a reprieve from the heat or enjoy the few minutes in takes to pop into town."Moondance" is available to Bermudians, PRCs and International Purchasers.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: PG1053

联系方式

分部：
Rego Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Buddy Rego
4412923921

联系方式

分部：
Rego Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Buddy Rego
4412923921

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_