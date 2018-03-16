6 Windcrest Drive

Exhilarate or relax under the stars at "Moondance". With the Bermuda sky as your canopy and the City of Hamilton skyline with its harbour as your canvas, find comfort in this spacious Trimingham Hill 4 bedroom, 2.5 half bath residence on nearly an acre in Paget parish. Be enthralled by rival South Shore versus island wide panoramic views as you move across the light drenched modern living and dining rooms to its balconied kitchen which awaits your redesign aspirations. Planning permissions for new enhancements to the main entrance provide further opportunities to modernize this home. Stroll down to the secluded pool for a reprieve from the heat or enjoy the few minutes in takes to pop into town."Moondance" is available to Bermudians, PRCs and International Purchasers.