2800 Paradise Drive

Spanning over 14.5 acres and approximately 2,000 feet of San Francisco Bay shoreline, this extraordinary parcel of undeveloped land within minutes to downtown Tiburon and the Golden Gate Bridge, provides an offering unprecedented in recent history. Having changed ownership only once in the past 100 years, this forested and entirely private estate site is now fully entitled, with approved plans for an approximately 15,000 square foot main residence, situated on the Bluff's point, an approximately 2,200 square foot separate guest quarters and an approximately 700 square foot caretaker's cottage. This rare opportunity offers the largest remaining undeveloped residential waterfront parcel in Marin County and possibly the entire San Francisco Bay Area. Extremely private and serene, with up-close water views and sandy beaches, this is the last and only waterfront parcel of this size and entitlements.