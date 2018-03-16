1332 Kenwood Road

Enjoy ocean views and a tree-top, private feel, in this remodeled contemporary. Located in the highly sought-after Alta Mesa area, close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and freeway access. This three-bedroom, three-bath house sits on a quiet dead-end street and shows off its modern touches with spa-like bathrooms and large, wood accented windows. Enjoy true indoor/outdoor living and the Santa Barbara lifestyle while entertaining on the south- facing deck or opening the double doors in the living room. With a view of the ocean and Santa Cruz Island, this house has it all.