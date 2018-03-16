高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Santa Barbara, CA, United States - ¥8,800,148
免费询盘

Santa Barbara, CA, 93109 - United States

1332 Kenwood Road

约¥8,800,148
原货币价格 $1,389,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1944
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoy ocean views and a tree-top, private feel, in this remodeled contemporary. Located in the highly sought-after Alta Mesa area, close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and freeway access. This three-bedroom, three-bath house sits on a quiet dead-end street and shows off its modern touches with spa-like bathrooms and large, wood accented windows. Enjoy true indoor/outdoor living and the Santa Barbara lifestyle while entertaining on the south- facing deck or opening the double doors in the living room. With a view of the ocean and Santa Cruz Island, this house has it all.

上市日期: 2018年1月6日

MLS ID: 18-160

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Barbara Brokerage
代理经纪:
Todd Shea
8059631391

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Barbara Brokerage
代理经纪:
Todd Shea
8059631391

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_