71 Proprietors Crossing

Your opportunity to build your dream home in the vibrant town of New Canaan. Fabulous 4-acre lot with potential for your custom on tree-lined cul-de-sac. Beautiful site plan prepared by landscape architect, including pool and tennis site, is available. New Canaan offers a vibrant lifestyle with esteemed public and private schools. A lively downtown village is anchored by the train station offering service to Manhattan, Greenwich and Stamford. Fabulous town parks and private clubs offer something for everyone. Welcome to New Canaan.--