在售 - New Canaan, CT, United States - ¥11,397,744
New Canaan, CT, 06840 - United States

71 Proprietors Crossing

约¥11,397,744
原货币价格 $1,799,000
房产描述

Your opportunity to build your dream home in the vibrant town of New Canaan. Fabulous 4-acre lot with potential for your custom on tree-lined cul-de-sac. Beautiful site plan prepared by landscape architect, including pool and tennis site, is available. New Canaan offers a vibrant lifestyle with esteemed public and private schools. A lively downtown village is anchored by the train station offering service to Manhattan, Greenwich and Stamford. Fabulous town parks and private clubs offer something for everyone. Welcome to New Canaan.--

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 170028828

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Larry Palma

