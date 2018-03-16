1115 Calle Conejo

Located on a private road in a gated compound is an adobe residence of class and elegance; built of construction with a grand floor plan and majestic views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountain, located only 6 minutes to the historic Plaza. The driveway winds through magnificent dry-stacked rock walls, up to a gated courtyard and antique doors. The spacious and light-filled home enjoys a great room and deep portal, ideal for living and entertaining. The Chef’s kitchen is the hearth of the 4,609-square foot home, with high-end appliances, wine cooler, central island, and lots of custom cabinets. The serene master bedroom with spa bath and office are at one end of the home, with the en-suite, secondary bedroom and den at the other side for ease of living. Extras include a centrally located dining room, a total of five bathrooms, spacious hallways for displaying art, custom bookcases and niches, a large laundry room with storage, a 3-car garage and many expansive portals for outdoor living. The home’s detailing includes plastered walls, tumbled brick floors, 11 fireplaces and many skylights. The one-bedroom, 967-square foot guest house is built to the same exacting standards. Finally, this green home has radiant heat, a 14,000-gallon rain catchment system, evaporative cooling, and a solar panel energy system that generates a positive cash flow. This singular sanctuary is available with a furniture package; the home was decorated by renowned Los Angeles designer, Thomas Callaway. Private showings upon request.