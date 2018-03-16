This spacious luxury villa is 463 m2 built on two levels, facing south, and stands on a 4280 m2 plot enjoying beautiful sea views, even to Africa on clear days due to its superb location in the Almenara Golf area. This impressive property comprises on the ground floor: porch access, impressive lounge-dinning area with fireplace and access to the covered terrace, porch and garden, 2 bedrooms with bathroom, fully fitted kitchen and guest toilet. On first floor: 30 m2 master bedroom with walk-in dressing room, one double bedroom and one bathroom. Also enjoys radiators throughout, rustic Andalucian tiles, alarm, satellite TV, telephone and double glazing. It also offers a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom (one en-suite) guest house with sauna area. Furthermore, there is an outdoor swimming pool and mature landscaped gardens with automatic irrigation and a private garage for 3 cars. A spectacular property in one of the best areas of Sotogrande Alto with all its Golf Courses and Country Clubs such as Valderrama, Almenara, La Reserva and La Cañada and a few kilometres of Puerto Sotogrande.