高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sotogrande, Spain - ¥9,732,273
免费询盘

Sotogrande, 11310 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥9,732,273
原货币价格 €1,250,000
独立家庭住宅
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4983
    平方英尺 (2400.0 )

房产描述

This spacious luxury villa is 463 m2 built on two levels, facing south, and stands on a 4280 m2 plot enjoying beautiful sea views, even to Africa on clear days due to its superb location in the Almenara Golf area. This impressive property comprises on the ground floor: porch access, impressive lounge-dinning area with fireplace and access to the covered terrace, porch and garden, 2 bedrooms with bathroom, fully fitted kitchen and guest toilet. On first floor: 30 m2 master bedroom with walk-in dressing room, one double bedroom and one bathroom. Also enjoys radiators throughout, rustic Andalucian tiles, alarm, satellite TV, telephone and double glazing. It also offers a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom (one en-suite) guest house with sauna area. Furthermore, there is an outdoor swimming pool and mature landscaped gardens with automatic irrigation and a private garage for 3 cars. A spectacular property in one of the best areas of Sotogrande Alto with all its Golf Courses and Country Clubs such as Valderrama, Almenara, La Reserva and La Cañada and a few kilometres of Puerto Sotogrande.

上市日期: 2015年12月1日

MLS ID: 20170

联系方式

分部：
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty

联系方式

分部：
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_