6 Tulip Tree Lane

Premier Rio Vista location!! Set on 2 lush acres with circular stone driveway and large stone terrace. The most luxurious estates are located in Rio Vista also known as Alpine's "gold coast". This estate offers classic and timeless architecture and showcases approximately 9,000 square feet of well-appointed living space. The dramatic entrance foyer sets the tone for the first level with a 17'ceiling leading into the 2 story great room. Enjoy a mahogany appointed office with fireplace, banquette dining room, warm & inviting family room/fireplace and a Salerno kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the private grounds. This level is complete with guest suite/bath, powder room and laundry. The second level offers a serene master suite with new master bath plus 3 additional bedrooms with new baths. The lower level is fully finished with recreation room, gym, 2 bedrooms and bath. Enjoy alpine's award winning school system and low real estate taxes just 15 miles from mid-town Manhattan.