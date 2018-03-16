63 Granite Close Boskloof Eco Estate

Exceptional living is enjoyed in this palatial home with fully automated controlled system. Boutique guest house potential.Situated in the award winning Boskloof Eco Estate that captures the natural beauty and splendour of Cape Mountainside flora in a secure private nature reserve of 51 hectares with spectacular 180 degrees views over False Bay toward Table Mountain, The Cape Good Hope and the Hottentots Holland mountains.This opulent home, the highest situated in the estate, a unique gem offers exquisite finishes throughout this luxurious six -bedroom home that makes it the epitome of sophisticated elegance. The warmth of this amazing property emanates from within – come in an enjoy the peace and tranquility surrounded by nature.Enter through the enticing double volume entrance with windows that optimise natural light and beauty set the standards of this impeccable spacious family home /potential Boutique accommodation. An open invitation to comfortable entertaining and family living offering free flowing indoor /outdoor living with spacious interleading open plan reception areas. Delightful patio overlooking pool and manicured garden whilst surrounded the breath-taking views and nature. Special features heated six seated Jacuzzi and heated swimming pool can also be transformed into a Jacuzzi.Natural fynbos is the feature of the estate with endless walking trails and its own dam also well known for its bird life. Close to private schools +- 30-minute drive to Cape Town international airport, +- 20-minute drive to Stellenbosch winelands, Strand and Gordon’s Bay beaches, 45-minute drive to Franschhoek and 45-minute drive to Hermanus well known for whale watching.