Remodeled house with a view. Top-notch finishing with Ornare brand cabinets, marble and noble wood floors. The kitchen has a center island, there is a wide living area with a fireplace, a home theater, an office and a wine cellar. The intimate area offers 3 lofty suites and a master suite with a closet, a home office and a terrace. There is a glass-covered balcony with an equipped gourmet space, a garden with a lane pool, a steam room, a locker room, and 4 parking spaces.