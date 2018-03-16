高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥7,626,739
São Paulo, Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥7,626,739
原货币价格 R$3,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6458
    平方英尺 (800.0 )

房产描述

Remodeled house with a view. Top-notch finishing with Ornare brand cabinets, marble and noble wood floors. The kitchen has a center island, there is a wide living area with a fireplace, a home theater, an office and a wine cellar. The intimate area offers 3 lofty suites and a master suite with a closet, a home office and a terrace. There is a glass-covered balcony with an equipped gourmet space, a garden with a lane pool, a steam room, a locker room, and 4 parking spaces.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 35977

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
