在售 - Camps Bay, South Africa - ¥9,728,313
Camps Bay, 8005 - South Africa

地址暂不公布

约¥9,728,313
原货币价格 R18,500,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3552
    平方英尺

房产描述

Prime Village Walk to Beach Position!Secure, sleek, contemporary home in the heart of Camps Bay’s village. Not only the best schools on your doorstep, but also Camp Bay’s sandy white beaches and sporting facilities affording an all-round healthy outdoor lifestyle. Careful attention to detail ensuring privacy and seamless flow to feature pool and entertainment terrace with built in braai. Open plan lounge (with wood burner)/dining and kitchen with separate scullery, guest cloaks. Four big bedrooms all en-suite, separate tv room and storeroom. Double garage with direct access plus secure off-street parking. Asking price R18 500 000 ex vat.

上市日期: 2017年4月4日

联系方式

分部：
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Edith Marsh
270836542168

周边设施

周边设施
