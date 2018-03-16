Prime Village Walk to Beach Position!Secure, sleek, contemporary home in the heart of Camps Bay’s village. Not only the best schools on your doorstep, but also Camp Bay’s sandy white beaches and sporting facilities affording an all-round healthy outdoor lifestyle. Careful attention to detail ensuring privacy and seamless flow to feature pool and entertainment terrace with built in braai. Open plan lounge (with wood burner)/dining and kitchen with separate scullery, guest cloaks. Four big bedrooms all en-suite, separate tv room and storeroom. Double garage with direct access plus secure off-street parking. Asking price R18 500 000 ex vat.