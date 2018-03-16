高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥6,929,378
免费询盘

Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥6,929,378
原货币价格 €890,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5015
    平方英尺 (1815.0 )

房产描述

Amazing 5 bedroom villa in the Fonte Santa area. Located on solid traditional lines has an excellent sun exposure and good panoramic views. Experience the tranquility of a quiet and luxurious urbanization through a wide, versatile and very private plot. You can enjoy multiple outdoor places like garden, terraces, balconies and by the pool sunbathing area. Find complete comfort and convenience in the subtlety of modern interiors equipped with top applications. A villa in excellent condition ready to welcome you and to help you to welcome your guests. Near the beach and golf course in the heart of the Algarve and a few minutes from the airport

上市日期: 2014年2月20日

MLS ID: 105140036

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_