Amazing 5 bedroom villa in the Fonte Santa area. Located on solid traditional lines has an excellent sun exposure and good panoramic views. Experience the tranquility of a quiet and luxurious urbanization through a wide, versatile and very private plot. You can enjoy multiple outdoor places like garden, terraces, balconies and by the pool sunbathing area. Find complete comfort and convenience in the subtlety of modern interiors equipped with top applications. A villa in excellent condition ready to welcome you and to help you to welcome your guests. Near the beach and golf course in the heart of the Algarve and a few minutes from the airport