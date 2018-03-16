高端地产新闻
在售 - Coral Gables, FL, United States - ¥12,354,420
免费询盘

Coral Gables, FL, 33133 - United States

60 Edgewater Dr 8f

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3165
    平方英尺

房产描述

This is the most sought after large 2 Bedroom convertible to 3 Bedroom floor plan in Gables Club most desired Building Tower II. Highest quality finishes throughout. Crown moldings and base boards, impeccable move in condition, attractive built-ins in the den/3 Bedroom, large laundry room, elegant finishes in all bathrooms. Separate his/hers master baths, wood floor in Bedrooms, floor to ceiling glass sliding door. Beautiful Miami skyline and bay views. Offered furnished As-Is including a few very high end contemporary pieces. Exceptional first class valet service, private restaurant for Gables Club residents only offers delivery. Easy to show!

上市日期: 2017年3月8日

MLS ID: A10238115

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Elena Bluntzer
+1 3056660562

