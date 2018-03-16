60 Edgewater Dr 8f

This is the most sought after large 2 Bedroom convertible to 3 Bedroom floor plan in Gables Club most desired Building Tower II. Highest quality finishes throughout. Crown moldings and base boards, impeccable move in condition, attractive built-ins in the den/3 Bedroom, large laundry room, elegant finishes in all bathrooms. Separate his/hers master baths, wood floor in Bedrooms, floor to ceiling glass sliding door. Beautiful Miami skyline and bay views. Offered furnished As-Is including a few very high end contemporary pieces. Exceptional first class valet service, private restaurant for Gables Club residents only offers delivery. Easy to show!