在售 - Clarens, Switzerland - ¥36,602,731
免费询盘

Clarens, 1815 - Switzerland

Clarens

约¥36,602,731
原货币价格 Fr5,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2690
    平方英尺 (1904.0 )

房产描述

This superb property is located in the prestigious residential area of Bosquets-de-Julie in Clarens, close to all amenities and St George's International School, and is not overlooked. - 6.5 rooms, approximately 250 m² of living area - Stunning view of the lake and surrounding mountains - Beautifully landscaped, fully enclosed garden - Infinity pool with unique panoramic views - High quality materials, very well maintained - Beautiful reception rooms with large windows

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 9490

联系方式

分部：
Cardis Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Karyl Chabloz
41219628669

_