This superb property is located in the prestigious residential area of Bosquets-de-Julie in Clarens, close to all amenities and St George's International School, and is not overlooked. - 6.5 rooms, approximately 250 m² of living area - Stunning view of the lake and surrounding mountains - Beautifully landscaped, fully enclosed garden - Infinity pool with unique panoramic views - High quality materials, very well maintained - Beautiful reception rooms with large windows