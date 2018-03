On the third floor of a nice 18th century building, a perfect condition 48,22 sqm. (519 sq.ft.) apartment located in the heart of Sainr-Germain-des-Pres. Entrance, large charming living room with wooden beams, bedroom with fireplace, separated kitchen, large shower-room with wc. Adjoining: a cellar. This South-facing apartment offers high ceilings and an exceptional location.