在售 - Gdańsk, Poland - ¥11,073,965
Gdańsk, Poland

Jelitkowska

约¥11,073,965
原货币价格 6,000,000 zł
独立家庭住宅
详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2549
    平方英尺

房产描述

A beach house on the verge of Gdańsk and Sopot. The estate is situated in an extremely attractive location, which is just a few meters from the shores of Gdansk Gulf. Residential house, three-storey, modern building, bright façade and glass elements reflect the character of the seaside climate. The rooftop terrace with views of the sea will provide future residents with a place to relax and enjoy the possibility of admiring surrounding views. The building is situated on a fenced plot of land, equipped with an underground garage, from which the elevator leads to each floor of the building. The walls of buildings are made of silicate blocks providing soundproofing and heat proofing. Usage the highest quality materials provides durability for years. Equipped with geothermal heating. Close to public transport, only a few kilometers from the Old City of Gdansk.

上市日期: 2015年10月6日

联系方式

分部：
Poland Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julia Lewandowska
48667017842

_