Jelitkowska

A beach house on the verge of Gdańsk and Sopot. The estate is situated in an extremely attractive location, which is just a few meters from the shores of Gdansk Gulf. Residential house, three-storey, modern building, bright façade and glass elements reflect the character of the seaside climate. The rooftop terrace with views of the sea will provide future residents with a place to relax and enjoy the possibility of admiring surrounding views. The building is situated on a fenced plot of land, equipped with an underground garage, from which the elevator leads to each floor of the building. The walls of buildings are made of silicate blocks providing soundproofing and heat proofing. Usage the highest quality materials provides durability for years. Equipped with geothermal heating. Close to public transport, only a few kilometers from the Old City of Gdansk.