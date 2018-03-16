This beautiful modern hacienda style ranch with an industrial twist, sits on 2.8 hectares of land within an exclusive gated community. The home offers 7 bedrooms ensuite with a casita for overflow and service quarters as well. The home has a media room to watch your favorite movies, a wine cellar to enjoy 500 bottles of your favorite wines, a lap pool to exercise or to lounge by and to soak up the sun. There is a gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and top of the line appliances such as Sub Zero and Monogram. There are 33 solar panels for the home and some for the pool as well.The rest of the grounds include a beautiful lake filled with koi and a surrounding terrace for entertaining your friends, family and business associates. On the terrace there is a bar, pizza oven, and television to watch your favorite sports, or shows. There are seven great stables for your horses with intermittent fly repellant that diffuses in the air to keep your horses fly free and comfortable. There is a tack room , two full bedrooms for the wranglers and a kitchen as well. each stable has a turn out, with a larger turn out for mares and their babies. There is a jumping arena with an irrigation system to keep down the dust, and to help the footing. There are over 200 olive trees on the property, which has an irrigation system as well. The arena is watered with grey water and the trees are watered with a 20,000 liter system to catch the water.This property is a once in a life time opportunity. It is perfect for reunions with your family, social gatherings or business conferences. contact us to see it, as it is worth your while.