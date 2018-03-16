Traditional Villa placed in a plot with almost 2.00sqm, with two flors, large garden, paved patio, swimming pool, leisure areas and BBQ. Marvelous views to the Golf Course and pine trees that bounder the villa. Very spacious but require refurbishment. Ground floor has a kitchen, living room with fireplace, dining room, two bedrooms, two bathroom and storage. Upstairs there are two master suites with a large panoramic balcony. Very near the best golf courses, shopping centers, restaurants, bars and beaches, this villa offers a mix of golf and beach, being an ideal choice for permanent residence or just a vacation home.