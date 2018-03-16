高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥21,411,001
免费询盘

Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥21,411,001
原货币价格 €2,750,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3971
    平方英尺 (2023.0 )

房产描述

Traditional Villa placed in a plot with almost 2.00sqm, with two flors, large garden, paved patio, swimming pool, leisure areas and BBQ. Marvelous views to the Golf Course and pine trees that bounder the villa. Very spacious but require refurbishment. Ground floor has a kitchen, living room with fireplace, dining room, two bedrooms, two bathroom and storage. Upstairs there are two master suites with a large panoramic balcony. Very near the best golf courses, shopping centers, restaurants, bars and beaches, this villa offers a mix of golf and beach, being an ideal choice for permanent residence or just a vacation home.

上市日期: 2013年10月1日

MLS ID: 4000028351

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virgolino Gomes
351919224919

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virgolino Gomes
351919224919

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_