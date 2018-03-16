Lane Ranch North Property 2

Visit www.laneranchnorth.com for in-depth information. One of four spectacular elevated lots, in a very private 166-acre setting, just minutes from downtown Ketchum. Property two features incredible views from multiple vantages points. The land offers ridges and valleys punctuated by rock outcroppings and trees. Like Property One it offers views of the Lane Ranch Cliffs and water features, with further views to the South Valley toward Cold Spring Canyon. Looking westward, the property offers the ability to situate a home to overlook the natural wetlands of Lane Ranch North set to the backdrop of Bald Mountain. Relax on your terrace under a canopy of stars, or watch the snowcats come down the mountain through your winter window. Property Two reaches 30 acres in size, with a building envelope just under 36,000sf. Its home site rests at an elevation that allows stunning territorial 270-degree views. As rendered by McLaughlin and Associates Architects, this property could accommodate a home with expansive terraces, a far-reaching infinity pool and intricate multilevel landscaping that integrates the natural features of the land.