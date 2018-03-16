高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥8,546,724
免费询盘

Miami Beach, FL, 33139 - United States

2301 Collins Ave Ph18

约¥8,546,724
原货币价格 $1,349,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1230
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoy the best of both worlds at the exclusive Rooney Palace, private style of condo with amenities of a world class 5 Star Resort in the heart of Miami Beach. $140 M renovation throughout the property will amaze and spoil you with 1 Hotel amenities & 1st class service. 3 pools, luxury fine dining, food and beverage service by the pools and cabanas. Join Spartan gym and snack at juice bar. Rejuvenate at your new home and feel the magic of Miami Beach. This is a must see unit!

上市日期: 2017年1月19日

MLS ID: A10209109

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Adam Kruszelnicki
+1 3055389711

