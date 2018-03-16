高端地产新闻
在售 - Parker, CO, United States - ¥9,471,722
免费询盘

Parker, CO, 80134 - United States

8717 Eagle Moon Way

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3594
    平方英尺 (0.53 英亩)

房产描述

Located in one of America’s premier golf course communities, this gorgeous executive home combines the highest quality custom finishes with the convenience of today’s lock & leave lifestyle, together with an unbeatable lakefront location showcasing unimpeded views of the Rocky Mountain front range. The open ranch-style floor plan offers nearly 4,000 finished square feet with 3 beds & 4 baths, including a luxurious main level master retreat. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, solid alder doors& trim, custom alder cabinets, granite counters, Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances, climate-controlled wine cellar, media room & a large 3-car garage with epoxy floors. Outdoor living areas include the enclosed front courtyard, a large covered main deck with Wolf BBQ & natural stone fireplace & expansive views. Lower level patio with fire pi, built-in hot tub, and a cool remote sitting area overlooking Betts Lake. This former model home has extensive upgrades and is ready to enjoy.

上市日期: 2017年7月7日

MLS ID: 2642928

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Max Molitor
303-660-8800

