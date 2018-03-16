8717 Eagle Moon Way

Located in one of America’s premier golf course communities, this gorgeous executive home combines the highest quality custom finishes with the convenience of today’s lock & leave lifestyle, together with an unbeatable lakefront location showcasing unimpeded views of the Rocky Mountain front range. The open ranch-style floor plan offers nearly 4,000 finished square feet with 3 beds & 4 baths, including a luxurious main level master retreat. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, solid alder doors& trim, custom alder cabinets, granite counters, Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances, climate-controlled wine cellar, media room & a large 3-car garage with epoxy floors. Outdoor living areas include the enclosed front courtyard, a large covered main deck with Wolf BBQ & natural stone fireplace & expansive views. Lower level patio with fire pi, built-in hot tub, and a cool remote sitting area overlooking Betts Lake. This former model home has extensive upgrades and is ready to enjoy.