在售 - Faro, Portugal - ¥10,121,564
Faro, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥10,121,564
原货币价格 €1,300,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3498
    平方英尺 (7696.0 )

房产描述

Stunning 4 bedroom villa in the heart of the mountain. Located in a strategic high point offers stunning panoramic views of the Algarve coast and it’s placed just five minutes from the center of Loulé and fifteen minutes from Vilamoura and Faro. It has four bedrooms two en suite and two located in a private area with indoor access,private bathroom and kitchen that can work properly for a calm solution to your guests that can easily enjoy of a private zone with comfort and discretion. The social areas are spacious and bright between a library and an office with panoramic views, two well decorated dining rooms and lounge room gives the charm and the quietness environment of the luxury mountain properties. The salt heated pool with a sea view stays between the voluptuous arches and the leisure are developed in harmony with the Moorish architecture. Small lounges over the balconies, secret panoramic Jacuzzi over the mountain, Sauna and golf areas that breaths the atmosphere of a Japanese-inspired botanical garden. It’s a designer’s house with a lot of character that elevates in terms of privacy and location but still stays very close to all the cities and to the true character of Algarve’s unique architecture.

上市日期: 2013年10月1日

MLS ID: 105130035

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vilamoura Office
+351919224919

