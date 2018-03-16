高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Suwanee, GA, United States - ¥9,028,230
免费询盘

Suwanee, GA, 30024 - United States

5192 Boulder Bluff Way

约¥9,028,230
原货币价格 $1,425,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4571
    平方英尺 (1.08 英亩)

房产描述

Fabulous build opportunity with builder Pat O'Donnell. Lot is nestled in quiet cul de sac close to The River Club amenity area. Five bed/five and a half bath home. Master suite on main with spa like bath and his/her closet. Formal dining room/study, gourmet cook's kitchen over looking the great room and outside covered veranda with fireplace. Four additional bedrooms upstairs all with private baths. Live in a community that meets expectations. To be built. Call agent for details. Gated community. Amenities include the lodge with main dining room, members lodge with men's and women's locker rooms, fully equipped golf and tennis pro shop, eight tennis courts, fitness center, three pools and on site full treatment spa.

上市日期: 2016年9月1日

MLS ID: 5741679

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kathy Rice
+1 6786974984

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kathy Rice
+1 6786974984

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_