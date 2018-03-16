5192 Boulder Bluff Way

Fabulous build opportunity with builder Pat O'Donnell. Lot is nestled in quiet cul de sac close to The River Club amenity area. Five bed/five and a half bath home. Master suite on main with spa like bath and his/her closet. Formal dining room/study, gourmet cook's kitchen over looking the great room and outside covered veranda with fireplace. Four additional bedrooms upstairs all with private baths. Live in a community that meets expectations. To be built. Call agent for details. Gated community. Amenities include the lodge with main dining room, members lodge with men's and women's locker rooms, fully equipped golf and tennis pro shop, eight tennis courts, fitness center, three pools and on site full treatment spa.