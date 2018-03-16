9701 E Happy Valley Rd 2

Whether relaxing by the fire in the expansive living room, or lounging outside, by the glittering pool, luxury remains the ever-present theme in this sprawling, 9,000+ square foot desert paradise. Envisioned, designed, and built by Gary Gietz, this elegant, 4.39 -acre North Scottsdale property owns marquee amenities that cater to those with more discerning tastes—artisan wood finishes, Cantera flooring, both coffered and vaulted ceilings, hand-plastered walls, and—of course—signature views of Pinnacle Peak and Troon Mountain throughout. Outside, take in the fluid motion of the water cascading through the terraced fountain, or find harmony by strolling barefoot through the grassy lawn to the capstone of the estate—a detached guest house with a 2-car show garage clad in racing-inspired red.