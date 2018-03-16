高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥23,124,940
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

9701 E Happy Valley Rd 2

约¥23,124,940
原货币价格 $3,650,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9183
    平方英尺

房产描述

Whether relaxing by the fire in the expansive living room, or lounging outside, by the glittering pool, luxury remains the ever-present theme in this sprawling, 9,000+ square foot desert paradise. Envisioned, designed, and built by Gary Gietz, this elegant, 4.39 -acre North Scottsdale property owns marquee amenities that cater to those with more discerning tastes—artisan wood finishes, Cantera flooring, both coffered and vaulted ceilings, hand-plastered walls, and—of course—signature views of Pinnacle Peak and Troon Mountain throughout. Outside, take in the fluid motion of the water cascading through the terraced fountain, or find harmony by strolling barefoot through the grassy lawn to the capstone of the estate—a detached guest house with a 2-car show garage clad in racing-inspired red.

上市日期: 2016年12月2日

MLS ID: 5531602

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tricia Cormie
6023596988

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tricia Cormie
6023596988

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_