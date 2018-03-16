Villa with 2 floors, basement with garage, located in Azeitão - Golf Course Quinta do Peru, with excellent finishes and insulation system (capoto). On the ground floor. equipped and spacious kitchen offers a cozy space for dining. Living room and dining room open plan with fireplace, windows that look directly into the garden and pool. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, office and laundry. On the first floor suite with 60sqm and a terrace with fantastic views to the golf course, plus a guest room and a bathroom, TV room and several storage rooms. Basement with garage for 3 cars, wine cellar, storage room and engine room. Agreeable Mediterranean garden with automatic irrigation and lighting, barbecue, kennel, swimming pool, jacuzzi and large covered areas for meals.