1288 Ala Moana Boulevard #12a

Hokua at 1288 Ala Moana . This stunning three bedroom, two and one-half bath residence has a beautiful ocean, marina, mountain, and Ala Moana park views. Engineered wood flooring in living room, new carpet in bedrooms, motorized window shades, a custom built wine cellar, built-in closet systems and top-of-the-line kitchen and bathrooms are just a few of the many upgrades in this luxurious residence. Three side-by-side standard sized parking stalls, spacious storage room, and four storage lockers are also included. Exclusive access to superb amenities: fitness center, tennis court, resort-sized pool, barbecue cabanas, and more. Located across from beautiful beaches and ocean activities for healthy living. Also nearby is the world-famous Ala Moana Shopping Center with outstanding shops and restaurants.