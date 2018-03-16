高端地产新闻
在售 - Honolulu, HI, United States - ¥18,297,212
免费询盘

Honolulu, HI, 96814 - United States

1288 Ala Moana Boulevard #12a

约¥18,297,212
原货币价格 $2,888,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2325
    平方英尺

房产描述

Hokua at 1288 Ala Moana . This stunning three bedroom, two and one-half bath residence has a beautiful ocean, marina, mountain, and Ala Moana park views. Engineered wood flooring in living room, new carpet in bedrooms, motorized window shades, a custom built wine cellar, built-in closet systems and top-of-the-line kitchen and bathrooms are just a few of the many upgrades in this luxurious residence. Three side-by-side standard sized parking stalls, spacious storage room, and four storage lockers are also included. Exclusive access to superb amenities: fitness center, tennis court, resort-sized pool, barbecue cabanas, and more. Located across from beautiful beaches and ocean activities for healthy living. Also nearby is the world-famous Ala Moana Shopping Center with outstanding shops and restaurants.

上市日期: 2017年10月10日

MLS ID: 201718803

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Esther Park
+1 8084896733

周边设施

周边设施
