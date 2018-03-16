517 Isle Of Palms Dr

Breathtaking 100' deepwater Mediterranean estate on Las Olas Isles is Palm Beach inspired. This 5 bedroom ensuite, 5+1 bathroom,3 car garage+ home offers a spectacular two-story entry with dual staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows punctuated by the stunning resort-style pool and water views throughout. Enjoy gas cooking, office, wine room, HD theater with base shaker seating, first foolr jr. master suite and expansive balcony (the length of the house). The sundrenched pool, hot tub, splash pool and loggia are ideal for entertaining or relaxing.