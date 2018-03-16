高端地产新闻
在售 - Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States - ¥22,168,264
Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 - United States

517 Isle Of Palms Dr

约¥22,168,264
原货币价格 $3,499,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6200
    平方英尺 (13000.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Breathtaking 100' deepwater Mediterranean estate on Las Olas Isles is Palm Beach inspired. This 5 bedroom ensuite, 5+1 bathroom,3 car garage+ home offers a spectacular two-story entry with dual staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows punctuated by the stunning resort-style pool and water views throughout. Enjoy gas cooking, office, wine room, HD theater with base shaker seating, first foolr jr. master suite and expansive balcony (the length of the house). The sundrenched pool, hot tub, splash pool and loggia are ideal for entertaining or relaxing.

上市日期: 2017年6月23日

MLS ID: F10073708

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dennis Stevick
+1 9545923457

