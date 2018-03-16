A few years ago, the Guarida Lagamar was primarily a summer home on the southern tip of the island Long, a place surrounded by nature offering lovely days to its visitors. Then the holiday destination gained new directions with the new infrastructure that began to grow day after day. Today, with a property of 15,000 m² by the sea and a wide range of possibilities to be explored, the Guarida Lagamar was renamed and has become a space that opens their doors to unique activities and unforgettable experiences.The region is a mixture of ecosystems that include mangroves, arms-to-sea, lagoons, beaches and dunes, one of the largest areas of South America in diversity of migratory birds and habitat for a multitude of animals, many endangered as the red-tailed amazon, the tamarin caiçara, the broad-snouted caiman and otter-of-plain.