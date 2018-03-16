高端地产新闻
在售 - Cananéia, Brazil - ¥12,067,625
Cananéia, 11925000 - Brazil

Rua Um

约¥12,067,625
原货币价格 R$6,250,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 107639
    平方英尺 (13713.0 )

A few years ago, the Guarida Lagamar was primarily a summer home on the southern tip of the island Long, a place surrounded by nature offering lovely days to its visitors. Then the holiday destination gained new directions with the new infrastructure that began to grow day after day. Today, with a property of 15,000 m² by the sea and a wide range of possibilities to be explored, the Guarida Lagamar was renamed and has become a space that opens their doors to unique activities and unforgettable experiences.The region is a mixture of ecosystems that include mangroves, arms-to-sea, lagoons, beaches and dunes, one of the largest areas of South America in diversity of migratory birds and habitat for a multitude of animals, many endangered as the red-tailed amazon, the tamarin caiçara, the broad-snouted caiman and otter-of-plain.

上市日期: 2016年6月2日

MLS ID: CA5646

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty

