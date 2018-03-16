高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥20,273,286
免费询盘

Houston, TX, 77024 - United States

1 Saddlehorn Lane

约¥20,273,286
原货币价格 $3,199,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7381
    平方英尺 (27991.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Situated on a cul-de-sac in prestigious Hunters Creek, 1 Saddlehorn boasts an approx. 7,381 square feet of interior luxury only found in highly customized homes. Builder Jonathon Casada and designer Erica Agostini, created a product that has a seamless indoor/outdoor flow with amenities and finishes found in only the finest Houston residences. The home provides a much desired first floor master. Other amenities include a 4- car garage, elevator, professional appliances, hand selected stone slabs, wine storage and much more. The backyard features a summer kitchen and plenty of space for both a play yard and pool.

上市日期: 2017年11月29日

MLS ID: 27176137

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Diane Kingshill
7132484900

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Diane Kingshill
7132484900

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_