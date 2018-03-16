1 Saddlehorn Lane

Situated on a cul-de-sac in prestigious Hunters Creek, 1 Saddlehorn boasts an approx. 7,381 square feet of interior luxury only found in highly customized homes. Builder Jonathon Casada and designer Erica Agostini, created a product that has a seamless indoor/outdoor flow with amenities and finishes found in only the finest Houston residences. The home provides a much desired first floor master. Other amenities include a 4- car garage, elevator, professional appliances, hand selected stone slabs, wine storage and much more. The backyard features a summer kitchen and plenty of space for both a play yard and pool.